Princess Diana always 'returned' William, Harry's Christmas gifts: Here's Why

Princess of Wales and mother of Prince William and Harry, always ensured her kids were taught to be grounded, despite their royal status.

Diana, who wanted her sons to grow up as normal as possible, especially oversaw their Christmas gifts and returned whatever her sons did not require.

As per her former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, William and Harry would receive Christmas gifts from around the world and Diana often donated all of them to charity.

"Diana was very careful to ensure that they weren’t flooded with gifts – gifts did appear from unknown sources, and they were often returned or given to charity because they didn’t need them," Mr Wharfe told OK!

“She was very conscious about what she bought as she knew the hallway at Sandringham would be full of presents."

According to Mr Wharfe, gifts Diana, who loved buying books and video games for her kids, always used to shop herself.

He explained: "She was very generous with gifts. She knew the ground floor plan at Harrods and Harvey Nichols and shopping was always a hands-on experience."