 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana always 'returned' William, Harry's Christmas gifts: Here's Why

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Princess Diana always returned William, Harrys Christmas gifts: Heres Why
Princess Diana always 'returned' William, Harry's Christmas gifts: Here's Why

Princess of Wales and mother of Prince William and Harry, always ensured her kids were taught to be grounded, despite their royal status.

Diana, who wanted her sons to grow up as normal as possible, especially oversaw their Christmas gifts and returned whatever her sons did not require.

As per her former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, William and Harry would receive Christmas gifts from around the world and Diana often donated all of them to charity.

"Diana was very careful to ensure that they weren’t flooded with gifts – gifts did appear from unknown sources, and they were often returned or given to charity because they didn’t need them," Mr Wharfe told OK! 

“She was very conscious about what she bought as she knew the hallway at Sandringham would be full of presents."

According to Mr Wharfe, gifts Diana, who loved buying books and video games for her kids, always used to shop herself. 

He explained: "She was very generous with gifts. She knew the ground floor plan at Harrods and Harvey Nichols and shopping was always a hands-on experience."

More From Entertainment:

Queen under risk of wolf, bear attack in environmentalist's ecological plan

Queen under risk of wolf, bear attack in environmentalist's ecological plan
When Prince Harry was mistaken for Christmas tree salesman: 'He was a chill lad'

When Prince Harry was mistaken for Christmas tree salesman: 'He was a chill lad'
Dwayne Johnson gives his Champion award to Make-a-Wish teen

Dwayne Johnson gives his Champion award to Make-a-Wish teen
'Money played part' in Prince Harry, father Prince Charles' relationship breakdown

'Money played part' in Prince Harry, father Prince Charles' relationship breakdown

Tiaras belonging to Napoleon's wife Josephine sell for $760,000

Tiaras belonging to Napoleon's wife Josephine sell for $760,000
Jennifer Aniston drops ‘Friends’ reference in new special

Jennifer Aniston drops ‘Friends’ reference in new special
Tristan Thompson attempting to silence alleged baby mama with court order?

Tristan Thompson attempting to silence alleged baby mama with court order?
Prince William welcomes ‘Radio 1 Teen Heroes’ 2021 winners at Kensington Palace

Prince William welcomes ‘Radio 1 Teen Heroes’ 2021 winners at Kensington Palace
Nick Cannon’s youngest child dies from rare brain cancer

Nick Cannon’s youngest child dies from rare brain cancer
Selena Gomez set to produce Spanish true crime series

Selena Gomez set to produce Spanish true crime series
Khloé Kardashian ignores Tristan Thompson drama to accept award

Khloé Kardashian ignores Tristan Thompson drama to accept award
Kourtney Kardashian does not want to end her romance with Travis Barker like Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian does not want to end her romance with Travis Barker like Scott Disick

Latest

view all