Kate Middleton stuns at Christmas carol service as she wears Queen Elizabeth's earrings

Kate Middleton on Wednesday wore Queen Elizabeth's earrings during "Together At Christmas" carol service.

A senior royal correspondent said the Duchess of Cambridge was wearing a Catherine Walker coat and earrings owned by the Queen.

Kate and Prince William, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family, attended the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey.



Earlier, a statement issued by the couple read, "We will be reflecting on the extraordinary challenges we have faced in recent times and celebrating the acts of kindness that we have witnessed across the nation as communities pulled together to help each other and protect those in need."





