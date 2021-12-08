Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell's picture at Queen Elizabeth's estate spells trouble for Andrew?

A picture showing Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein sitting in Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral estate have been released as Maxwell undergoes trafficking trial.

According to The Telegraph the picture of the pair was taken at the Queen’s log cabin

"The photograph of the pair relaxing at the Queen's cabin were among a trove of pictures linking Ms Maxwell to the convicted sex offender by prosecutor in her sex trafficking trial," according to The Telegraph.



It said Maxwell and Epstein were personally hosted at Balmoral by Prince Andrew in 1999.⁠

Meanwhile, a woman testified at the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday that she was just 14 years old when the British socialite began arranging for her to give massages to Jeffrey Epstein, which always ended in sexual activity.

The woman, identified only as "Carolyn," said she was usually paid $300 after the encounters with Epstein, often by Maxwell herself.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of grooming underage girls to be exploited by her long-time partner Epstein, a wealthy American financier who killed himself in jail two years ago while awaiting trial.

She has pleaded not guilty to six counts of enticing and transporting minors for sex.



