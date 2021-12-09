 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle revealed her 'true age' in UK court?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Meghan Markle revealed her true age in UK court?

Meghan Markle last week celebrated her privacy victory against a UK newspaper group, expressing hope it would encourage others to hold the industry to account and change it for the better.

The Duchess of Sussex said after three appeal court judges rejected an appeal by Associated Newspapers that it was "a victory not just for me but for anyone else who has ever felt scared to stand up for what´s right".

"What matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create," she added

But her victory has not went down well with her critics and royal family fans.

Some social media users are speculating that Meghan Markle has revealed her "true age" in the court documents.

A claim made on Twitter was retweeted by royal biographer Angela Levin, who is known for criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the conversation about Meghan, the Duchess has been referred to as 'Princess Pinocchio', a term used by TV presenter Piers Morgan for Harry's wife.

Meghan Markle revealed her true age in UK court?

Commenting on the tweet, a user shared screenshot of what he called  Meghan's email.

He wrote, "I think they are talking about Meghan's emails that were submitted as evidence. She, nor her lawyers, challenged their authenticity. These were the "facts" she wanted Jason to go over with the authors of FF[ Finding Freedom"].

Meghan Markle revealed her true age in UK court?


More From Entertainment:

Photo: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint gather for ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

Photo: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint gather for ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

Duchess Camilla speaks for women as she takes on a bigger role due to Queen's advanced age

Duchess Camilla speaks for women as she takes on a bigger role due to Queen's advanced age

Britney Spears empowered to 'do whatever she wants'

Britney Spears empowered to 'do whatever she wants'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet 'growing quickly'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet 'growing quickly'
Ed Sheeran helps raise funds for hometown school by donating special guitar

Ed Sheeran helps raise funds for hometown school by donating special guitar
Prince Charles' fued with Harry 'as damaging to future king as Diana'

Prince Charles' fued with Harry 'as damaging to future king as Diana'
Meghan Markle's former friend blasts Prince Harry for strained family relationship

Meghan Markle's former friend blasts Prince Harry for strained family relationship

'West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler has a best response to online trolls

'West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler has a best response to online trolls
'West Side Story,' 'Dune' top American Film Institute’s top 10 film list

'West Side Story,' 'Dune' top American Film Institute’s top 10 film list
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at ‘And Just Like That’ premiere with husband and son

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at ‘And Just Like That’ premiere with husband and son
Disney's inspiration for talking teapots, singing candelabras unearthed

Disney's inspiration for talking teapots, singing candelabras unearthed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding vehicle had a secret message: Read Inside

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding vehicle had a secret message: Read Inside

Latest

view all