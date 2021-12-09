Meghan Markle revealed her 'true age' in UK court?

Meghan Markle last week celebrated her privacy victory against a UK newspaper group, expressing hope it would encourage others to hold the industry to account and change it for the better.

The Duchess of Sussex said after three appeal court judges rejected an appeal by Associated Newspapers that it was "a victory not just for me but for anyone else who has ever felt scared to stand up for what´s right".

"What matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create," she added

But her victory has not went down well with her critics and royal family fans.

Some social media users are speculating that Meghan Markle has revealed her "true age" in the court documents.

A claim made on Twitter was retweeted by royal biographer Angela Levin, who is known for criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the conversation about Meghan, the Duchess has been referred to as 'Princess Pinocchio', a term used by TV presenter Piers Morgan for Harry's wife.

Commenting on the tweet, a user shared screenshot of what he called Meghan's email.

I think they are talking about Meghan's emails that were submitted as evidence. She, nor her lawyers, challenged their authenticity. These were the "facts" she wanted Jason to go over with the authors of FF[ Finding Freedom"].






