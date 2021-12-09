 
Photo: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint gather for ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

The wait if finally over for Harry Potter’s fans as HBO Max dropped the first official photo from the sets of Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary special, Return to Hogwarts.

On Thursday, the first still from the highly-anticipated reunion was shared on Internet. The picture featured lead actors including; Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ronald Weasley respectively in the film.

In the iconic snap, the original stars can be seen all smiles as they all sit together in the Gryffindor common room.


For the reunion special, Daniel, 32, opted for a formal black suit while Rupert, 33, was clad in a formal blue shirt with a pair of black pants. Emma, on the other hand, donned a white, full-sleeved turtle neck sweater with a skirt.

The new picture came shortly after HBO Max dropped the Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts teaser on Internet. Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts is set to premiere on January 1, 2022.


As reported by Variety, the reunion special's description reads, “The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.” 

