Prince Harry, Prince Charles could mend relationship before biography release

File Footage





A royal expert is of the belief that Prince Harry and Prince Charles’ relationship could be salvaged before the Duke of Sussex publishes his memoir.

Speaking on the Royally US podcast, host Christina Garibaldi said that the father-son duo are reportedly in speaking terms following months of their fallout.

Furthermore, it is said that the two need to clear out a lot of their difference before Prince Harry can go on to work on his tell-all book, which is slated to release next year.

"It appears that Prince Charles and Prince Harry may be opening the lines of communication," she said.

The book promises to be an "accurate and wholly truthful" story of his life and is expected that the royal family could be hit with an additional raft of allegations and embarrassment to add on to those already levelled at them by the Duke of Sussex.



