Tom Holland flaunts his 'tap dancing skills' ahead of Fred Astaire tribute

British actor Tom Holland is all set to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic of the notable actor, dancer, singer and choreographer.

Speaking to Variety during promotions of film Spider Man: No Time To Die, Holland dished his 'excitement' on taking over the role.



"I'm going to dust off the old tap shoes and go back to Pineapple Dance Studios [in London] and start taking tap lessons."

He further said, "I’m quite a good tap dancer. It’s something I’ve done for a very, very long time so it’s something I’m sure I’ll be able to pick up." However, Tom confessed that Fred Astaire's dancing was far from "beautiful and graceful" in his West End performance of Billy Elliot, and that he would have to acquire a new technique.

He told Variety: "Fred Astaire does have a very particular style. Billy Elliot was very much a kind of like scuffy boot kind of tap dancer whereas he is very elegant and graceful so I’ll probably have to learn how to do that."