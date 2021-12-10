 
Friday Dec 10 2021
Not angry, Prince Charles is 'sad' by Prince Harry's actions: report

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Prince Charles is not furious over Prince Harry' actions, he is just 'sad' about his rift with younger son, says royal expert.

Ever since Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle announced to step back from their royal duties, the Duke of Sussex has barely spoke to his father.

It is reported that the father-son duo has had some "fraught" conversations on the phone in the last eight months, but things are rather formal and strained in between both. 

Despite differences, royal expert Camilla Tominey claims that Charles is not 'angry' with his offspirng.

Writing in the Telegraph, she says one former aide told her: "The prince absolutely adores Harry. He will feel absolutely devastated by this; distraught.

"He’ll be beside himself if this means he also becomes more ostracised from his grandchildren. It’s such a sad state of affairs."

Things have taken a rather serious turn between Charles and Harry after the Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz scandal and the latter's comment on no association with the Saudi businessman. Earlier this week, Harry said he severed ties with Saudi billionaire a year before he was presented the CBE by Charles.

