Kanye West fails to win over Kim Kardashian as she files to be ‘legally single’

Saturday Dec 11 2021
Saturday Dec 11, 2021

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed to become legally single amid her romance with Pete Davidson.

The mother of four filed legal documents on Friday to become ‘legally single’ and drop ‘West’ from her surname.

Kim had initially filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19 this year after seven years of their marriage, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

She has also requested joint legal and physical custody of her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The move comes hours after US rapper Kanye West begged his estranged wife 'run right back to me' amid their divorce during a Free Larry Hoover concert on Thursday night.

Kim and her daughter North also attended the concert.

She has started dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

