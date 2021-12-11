 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sizzle in all-black ensembles, see pics

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sizzle in all-black ensembles, see pics
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sizzle in all-black ensembles, see pics

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert for their night out and they did it in style! 

The couple flaunted their color-coordinated outfits and their lovely relationship as they got snapped, holding each other’s hands. 

The Transformers actor stunned in a classy long black leather coat, featuring faux fur detailing on the sleeves and neckline.

Channelling the casual attire, the 35-year-old actor wore blue jeans and chose matching strappy high heels while her long hairs fell perfectly around her shoulders.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sizzle in all-black ensembles, see pics

On the other hand, the Rap Devil rapper was spotted wearing a black hoodie with a sparkly skeleton embossed on its front as he held his girlfriend’s hand.

The rap star adorned black vinyl trousers as he completed his night-out look with black boots and a pink cap.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sizzle in all-black ensembles, see pics

The much-hyped show was helmed by Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Drake who overlooked their long-running feud to hold a mega-show.

The benefit concert aimed at raising funds for prison reforms on Thursday night, in Los Angeles Coliseum.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sizzle in all-black ensembles, see pics


More From Entertainment:

Willie Garson only confided in Sarah Jessica Parker about cancer battle

Willie Garson only confided in Sarah Jessica Parker about cancer battle
Emma Roberts shares a sneak peek into her motherhood: 'The best', see pic

Emma Roberts shares a sneak peek into her motherhood: 'The best', see pic
Doja Cat cancels Jingle Ball appearances after team tests COVID-19 positive

Doja Cat cancels Jingle Ball appearances after team tests COVID-19 positive
BTS member Jungkook’s GQ Korea cover becomes the most sold online

BTS member Jungkook’s GQ Korea cover becomes the most sold online
Meghan Markle’s father strongly reacts to her claims

Meghan Markle’s father strongly reacts to her claims
Steven Spielberg launches Latina stars in ‘West Side Story’

Steven Spielberg launches Latina stars in ‘West Side Story’
Brad Pitt would ‘love to date again’ but hates the dating process

Brad Pitt would ‘love to date again’ but hates the dating process
Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson spark new speculation. Here’s why

Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson spark new speculation. Here’s why
Royal family to head to Sandringham for Christmas as per tradition

Royal family to head to Sandringham for Christmas as per tradition
Jason Momoa shares important announcement for ‘Aquaman’ fans

Jason Momoa shares important announcement for ‘Aquaman’ fans

Hailey Bieber seeks motherhood advice, ready to have kids

Hailey Bieber seeks motherhood advice, ready to have kids

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker hold hands leaving Free Larry Hoover concert

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker hold hands leaving Free Larry Hoover concert

Latest

view all