Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sizzle in all-black ensembles, see pics

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert for their night out and they did it in style!

The couple flaunted their color-coordinated outfits and their lovely relationship as they got snapped, holding each other’s hands.



The Transformers actor stunned in a classy long black leather coat, featuring faux fur detailing on the sleeves and neckline.

Channelling the casual attire, the 35-year-old actor wore blue jeans and chose matching strappy high heels while her long hairs fell perfectly around her shoulders.

On the other hand, the Rap Devil rapper was spotted wearing a black hoodie with a sparkly skeleton embossed on its front as he held his girlfriend’s hand.

The rap star adorned black vinyl trousers as he completed his night-out look with black boots and a pink cap.

The much-hyped show was helmed by Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Drake who overlooked their long-running feud to hold a mega-show.

The benefit concert aimed at raising funds for prison reforms on Thursday night, in Los Angeles Coliseum.



