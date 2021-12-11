Kim Kardashian punishes Kanye West for his 'stupidities'

Kanye West failed to persuade his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and his last ditch effort to get her back seemingly went in vain as the American TV personality and socialite totally shunned him.

Kanye West, who wants his ex Kim Kardashian back in his life, is in shock after Kim filed to become legally single amid her new romance with comedian Pete Davidson.



The Skims founder - who initially filed for divorce from Kanye West in February citing ‘irreconcilable differences’- has stunned fans with her latest move as she again knocked at the court's door on Friday to become ‘legally single’ and drop ‘West’ from her surname.

The reality star has also requested joint legal and physical custody of her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, who she shares with the rapper.



Kim's move comes hours after Kanye begged her 'run right back to me' amid their divorce during a Free Larry Hoover concert on Thursday night.



According to some fans, Kim's action is a punishment to the rapper's 'stupidities' he made during their married life.

On the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in Skid Row, Kanye admitted his mistakes and hoped to get her ex back in his life.

But, Kim Kardashian has shunned Kanye's indirect request to rekindle relationship and apparently hinted at going ahead with Pete Davidson, who she had publicly acknowledged she is dating. She has started dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

