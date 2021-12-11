Tom Holland’s fortune soars high ahead of ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’

Tom Holland’s upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home is bringing a good fortune for the actor as he bagged another £3million.

According to The Sun, the 25-year-old actor's fortune has surpassed £9.8million with an additional 2.7 with in the last 12 months alone.

The huge numbers are only expected to grow even bigger as he gears up to make his third appearance in the Marvel superhero film.

The news outlet also reported that the Unchartered actor’s company has also seconded the claims of £4.8million investments.

Meanwhile, he also owns £3.1million in another company Acre 123 Ltd. and £1.4million in Joey Frost Ltd.

The much-anticipated film is slated to hit theatres in next week, also starring Zendaya.



