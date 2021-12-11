Kate Middleton receives backlash for inviting 'four-legged guests' to Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton has received backlash for inviting four-legged guests to her "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday .



After photos of the event appeared online, an animal welfare charity criticized the Duchess of Cambridge for using live reindeer.



Photo by Ian Vogler: Animals arrive at Kate Middleton's carol service

The photo of the reindeer was posted on social media by Richard Palmer, a senior royal correspondent, with caption "Guests, both two-legged and four-legged, have started arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of a Christmas carol service hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge."

"Animal Aid" said in a statement that bringing reindeer to such public events was cruel to the "sensitive wild animals."



"We're sad to see #reindeer on display at an event attended by @KensingtonRoyal, the charity said on Twitter.

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has also voiced concerns for the welfare of reindeer used in festive events.