Kate Middleton receives backlash for inviting 'four-legged guests' to Christmas carol service

Saturday Dec 11, 2021
Kate Middleton has received backlash for inviting four-legged guests to her "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday .
After photos of the event appeared online, an animal welfare charity criticized the Duchess of Cambridge for using live reindeer.
The photo of the reindeer was posted on social media by Richard Palmer, a senior royal correspondent, with caption "Guests, both two-legged and four-legged, have started arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of a Christmas carol service hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge."
"Animal Aid" said in a statement that bringing reindeer to such public events was cruel to the "sensitive wild animals."
"We're sad to see #reindeer on display at an event attended by @KensingtonRoyal, the charity said on Twitter.
Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has also voiced concerns for the welfare of reindeer used in festive events.