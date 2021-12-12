‘Selling Sunset’ star Maya Vander loses baby at 38 weeks

Vander, star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, suffered pregnancy loss at 38 weeks after a stillbirth on Thursday

Vander revealed the heartbreaking news on Friday, turning to Instagram to open up about the “hardest day of my life” and shared a picture of a memory box full of her baby’s belongings.

"Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone,” Vander wrote.

"What was a regular weekly check-up turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me,” she added.

She also addressed the followers of her show directly, saying, “Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I'll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date 'question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

Vander shared two kids, 19-month-old daughter Elle, and 2-year-old son Aiden, with her husband.