Sunday Dec 12 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded 'most photogenic royal couple of all time'

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are one of the most photogenic couple in the history of royals, say photography experts. 

As per the Instagram date, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex  2.4 million Instagram hashtags which account to nearly seven times more than that of any royal couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan came out on top, with a spokesperson for Printique saying: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a royal inspiration when it comes to romance.

“They constantly prove life in the spotlight is no match for their priorities of love and happiness. Also, for their commitment to a flourishing family life."

He added, “Meghan Markle is one of the most influential women in the world today. She and Prince Harry have a powerful and enduring online presence.

“They have the potential to spark real change through their charity work and desire to make the world a better place," he continued.

“Harry and Meghan no longer have official positions within the Royal Family. However, it’s clear that they, much like Princess Diana, are royals of the heart and deeply loved around the world," said the spokesperson.

