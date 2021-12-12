 
Kate Middleton, Prince William's videos get over 7 million views

Prince William and Kate Middleton launched their YouTube channel in May.

The couple has posted 7 videos on the channel named  "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

They have amassed more half a million subscribers while their videos have received over 7.8 million views in total.

Only one video of the Duke and Duchess has succeeded in garnering over 1 million views on YouTube.

Kate and William are followed by more than 13 million people on Instagram where they share pictures and videos of their royal activities.



