Kate Middleton, Prince William's videos get over 7 million views

Prince William and Kate Middleton launched their YouTube channel in May.

The couple has posted 7 videos on the channel named "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

They have amassed more half a million subscribers while their videos have received over 7.8 million views in total.

Only one video of the Duke and Duchess has succeeded in garnering over 1 million views on YouTube.

Kate and William are followed by more than 13 million people on Instagram where they share pictures and videos of their royal activities.







