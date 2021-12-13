Royal Family shares adorable childhood photo of Queen with her mother: A real Christmas treat for fans

Royal Family has given fans a perfect treat this Christmas as they shared never-before-seen photo of Queen Elizabeth II with her mother, The Duchess of York, on Monday.

The official Royal Family Instagram account surprised fans and followers on Monday with a previously unseen shot of the Queen posing with her sweet mother during a meeting with a veteran at a sale of work organised by Friends of the Elderly in the 1930s.

In her childhood photo, just a few years old at the time, Queen looks amazing while shaking hand with veteran. Her mother's smile is quite natural and obvious at the moment looking her sweet heart with affection.



The photo has prompted an excited reaction from royal fans, with many pointing out the Queen's resemblance to her six year-old great-granddaughter Charlotte.



"The Poor’ and went on to serve ‘Penny Dinners’ to WWI veterans and help elderly people in a London devastated by bombing during WWII. Today, it provides day care and care home support to older people as well as grants and specialist dementia care for those who need it. Find out more about the work of Friends of the Elderly by heading to our stories throughout the week," the photo was captioned on Instagram.



This follows another photo of the Queen "hosting a reception for Friends of the Elderly in 2009."

In the third picture, Princess Alexandra is seen with the Queen at the opening of the Bradbury Centre in Malvern - a specialist dementia home - in 2008.

Royal family paid a special tribute to the ailing Queen as they shared her amazing throwback photos that show how committed and elegant she has been since her childhood.