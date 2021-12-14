 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Fan surprises Justin Bieber after crashing his Jingle Bell Ball performance for a selfie

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Fan surprises Justin Bieber after crashing his Jingle Bell Ball performance for a selfie
Fan surprises Justin Bieber after crashing his Jingle Bell Ball performance for a selfie

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was left surprised as one his fan rushed to the stage during his Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball performance in London on Saturday.

As the crowd was cheering for the Peaches singer, the desperate fan invaded the stage to grab a selfie with the star at the O2 Arena.

At the moment, Bieber, 27, was performing on his Quavo collaboration, Intentions for the audience. He turned around to see what was going on behind him as security immediately tackled the stage invader and took them away.


An insider told the MailOnline, “A fan ran onstage, didn’t really do anything but run around. Security got on pretty quickly and bundled him off.

“Justin turned round to see it but didn’t miss a note, just carried on seamlessly.”

The Baby singer entertained his fans with his iconic songs’ performances from his latest released album Justice and throwback songs.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian shows no hopes of reconciliation with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shows no hopes of reconciliation with Kanye West

Hollywood largely silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy

Hollywood largely silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy
Ed Sheeran branded #1 musical artist on TikTok in 2021

Ed Sheeran branded #1 musical artist on TikTok in 2021
Why Tom Holland embarrassed himself in front of Zendaya during Spider Man stunt

Why Tom Holland embarrassed himself in front of Zendaya during Spider Man stunt
Kim Kardashian says 'no counselling or reconciliation efforts' will fix marriage with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian says 'no counselling or reconciliation efforts' will fix marriage with Kanye West
Britney Spears slams Diane Sawyer for her 2003 controversial interview

Britney Spears slams Diane Sawyer for her 2003 controversial interview

Hollywood largely silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy

Hollywood largely silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy
Kate Middleton slams Harry, Meghan Markle with ‘clever event planning’

Kate Middleton slams Harry, Meghan Markle with ‘clever event planning’
Prince Charles warned Prince Harry will ‘throw new bickbats’ in memoir: report

Prince Charles warned Prince Harry will ‘throw new bickbats’ in memoir: report
Prince Harry accused of trying to ‘join the crusade’ against vaccine research: report

Prince Harry accused of trying to ‘join the crusade’ against vaccine research: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbing royal Christmas for celebrations with Hollywood pals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbing royal Christmas for celebrations with Hollywood pals
Meghan Markle ‘ditched’ beloved twins she ‘loved like family: report

Meghan Markle ‘ditched’ beloved twins she ‘loved like family: report

Latest

view all