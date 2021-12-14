Fan surprises Justin Bieber after crashing his Jingle Bell Ball performance for a selfie

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was left surprised as one his fan rushed to the stage during his Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball performance in London on Saturday.

As the crowd was cheering for the Peaches singer, the desperate fan invaded the stage to grab a selfie with the star at the O2 Arena.

At the moment, Bieber, 27, was performing on his Quavo collaboration, Intentions for the audience. He turned around to see what was going on behind him as security immediately tackled the stage invader and took them away.





An insider told the MailOnline, “A fan ran onstage, didn’t really do anything but run around. Security got on pretty quickly and bundled him off.

“Justin turned round to see it but didn’t miss a note, just carried on seamlessly.”

The Baby singer entertained his fans with his iconic songs’ performances from his latest released album Justice and throwback songs.