Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Kanye West and Pete Davidson remain mum on Kim Kardashian's success

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian has truly made her loved ones feel proud by passing her baby bar exam and received massive applause from family members and friends on the success.

Kris Jenner has also shared a special tribute to her daughter Kim Kardashian and lauded the American TV personality an 'inspiration to many'.

The reality star, who announced this week she has passed a tough law exam in fourth attempt, found no words of appreciations from her estranged husband Kanye West and new beau comedian Pete Davidson. 

Both the celebrities remained mum on the Skims founder's achievement and shared no words of praise to encourage the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star. 

Kim Kardashian, who previously failed the baby bar exam three times, has managed to pass this month. The star said she was proud of herself for taking on the challenge of law school and credited her dad for success.

Kim Kardashian has left her estranged husband Kanye West in shock with her recent move as she filed to become legally single amid her new romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

Pete has also not felicitated his rumoured girlfriend Kim on passing her law exam.

The are speculations that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would be embroiled in tough divorce proceedings in future over custody of their four children.

