Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Justin Bieber ignores criticism, thanks Saudi Arabia after performing in Jeddah

Thousands of people attended Justin Bieber's concert on  Dec. 5 in Saudi Arabia's second-largest city Jeddah.

The Canadian singer was among a group of artists who performed as Saudi Arabia hosted the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Bieber sang some of his most popular hits during the concert . His model wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, posted a supportive video on Instagram of him onstage, with the words: “Go Baby

The singer on Monday took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of his performance.

"Thank You Saudi Arabia," read the caption accompanying his post. The concert took place even as human rights campaigners and activists called on Bieber to cancel his performance.


