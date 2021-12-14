 
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Queen's Christmas celebrations: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be included in gift package

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

The Queen will mark Christmas with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through a 'gracious move', according to a royal commentator.

Speaking specifically about the Queen on his YouTube channel, commentator Neil Sean said: "[The Queen] is far too gracious to be too childish not include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the gift package."

"But let's just say, whatever they do send each other over it will be at a distance," Sean added.

The expert said, while discussing whether prominent members of the Royal Family in the UK will exchange presents with the Sussexes: "There will be some gifts but it will be very formal."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also send Christmas gifts to the Sussexes.

The Duke of Sussex revealed in February this year the Queen remained in contact with him and his family through 2020 and didn't miss the chance to buy a present for her eighth great-grandson, Archie Harrison.

Appearing on a special episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Harry said: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meghan said 'waffle maker'.

"She [The Queen] sent us a waffle maker for Archie, so at breakfast now Meghan makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker, flips it, out it comes. Archie loves it," Prince harry previously revealed.

The Queen has reportedly been allowed by her doctors to host the traditional Christmas lunch. Normally, this party takes place at Buckingham Palace, but this year it would reportedly be held at Windsor Castle, where the Queen now resides.

