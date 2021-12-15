Prince William and Kate Middleton are Royal Family's true power players

The Queen, who lost her most trusted and steadfast partner Prince Philip in April this year, has proved her mettle as a the longest-reigning monarch.

The 95-year-old has big challenges ahead to deal with as her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle are dropping bombs on the regular.

Prince Charles, who will be the next King - is undoubtedly executing most of assigned jobs efficiently and easing the Queen's bourdon. But, he is not as popular as William and Kate.

The royal commentators and fans see Prince William and Kate Middleton as the Royal Family's true power players.

Nicola Alpe, a columnist, wrote: "For a while it looked as if Harry and Megan would be the power couple of the Royal Family, but even if they were still there, Wills and Kate are now operating entirely on another level."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a year filled with memorable public moments. And, during there engagements, the have proved themselves as fabulous royal couple.

The columnist added: "Whether it's playing the paps at their own game by releasing snaps of the next generation of heirs, to changing the way we think and talk about early childhood education and mental health, to absolutely bringing it in the style and appropriate affection stakes during public appearances, Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge are the Royal Family's true power players."