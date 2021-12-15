Katie Price to spend Christmas in prison?

Former glamour model Katie Price is said to be ‘terrified’ at spending Christmas in prison as drink-driving sentencing looms.



The 43-year-old star has been charged of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving while unfit to drive through drink following a crash near her home in Sussex.

The mother-of-five, who flipped over near her home while driving BMW, was involved in a single-vehicle collision and was then ordered to complete a stay at The Priory after a swipe tested positive for cocaine.



Katie took 'full responsibility' for the crash in a statement released by her family on her behalf: "Kate acknowledges and takes full responsibility for her actions. She knows they were wrong and apologises."

"The devastating reality of her situation is starting to hit home and Katie is terrified. It’s a reality she has never faced before, which is understandably unnerving. It’s not just herself who she’s worried about, it’s the potential reaction of her children," a source told the Daily Mail.

Katie Price has reportedly taken out her blonde hair extensions and also removed her long nails, trimming them down for a shorter style in preparation for her sentencing.