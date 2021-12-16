 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez is ‘livid’ with Ben Affleck for bashing ex Jennifer Garner

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Jennifer Lopez is ‘livid’ with Ben Affleck for bashing ex Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez is ‘livid’ with Ben Affleck for bashing ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly fuming over Ben Affleck’s public thrashing of ex Jennifer Garner.

This news has been brought forward by a source close to Radar and according to their findings, Jennifer Garner is “livid” with Ben Affleck over his shocking stunt.

For those unversed, the actor told The Howard Stern Show host that he used to feel “trapped” in his marriage to Garner and it appears Lopez is having none of it.

Per an insider, "They both agreed that they wouldn't talk about their private lives in any depth after what happened last time they were together.”

"It was all carefully planned that they would do pix together but that's all. At events the press is told ‘no questions about JLO and Ben. Only questions about the film. Now he shot off his big mouth and dragged her into it.”

The source also cited some of Lopez’s fears and added, "Jen [Lopez] has been working really hard to build a relationship with Ben’s children," but now "They are going to read the quotes from their dad trashing their mom."

"Jen [Lopez] has also worked really hard to have a relationship with Jennifer [Garner]. Ben just blew that up too. The source also shared Lopez’s thoughts on the matter and added that she "doesn't tolerate this sloppy [expletive]. She is buttoned up. She has her [expletive] together."


More From Entertainment:

Royal insider breaks silence over the Queen’s true personality

Royal insider breaks silence over the Queen’s true personality
Prince Harry branded ‘foolish’ for not ‘thinking things through: report

Prince Harry branded ‘foolish’ for not ‘thinking things through: report
Katy Perry spills major details into baby Daisy Dove Bloom’s beauty

Katy Perry spills major details into baby Daisy Dove Bloom’s beauty
Nick Cannon weighs in on heartbreaking last days of Zen’s last days

Nick Cannon weighs in on heartbreaking last days of Zen’s last days
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to miss out as Queen hosts lunch with Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to miss out as Queen hosts lunch with Firm
Prince Harry ‘shouted’ at Prince William for questioning Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘shouted’ at Prince William for questioning Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘split’ in bid to maximize brand: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘split’ in bid to maximize brand: report
Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Colman talk about 'The Lost Daughter'

Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Colman talk about 'The Lost Daughter'
Prince William desired US move ‘long before’ Prince Harry: report

Prince William desired US move ‘long before’ Prince Harry: report
Queen Elizabeth makes rare public appearance as she hosts Oman's Sultan and his wife

Queen Elizabeth makes rare public appearance as she hosts Oman's Sultan and his wife

Prince Harry ‘breaking’ Prince William’s mould with new PR precedent

Prince Harry ‘breaking’ Prince William’s mould with new PR precedent
Fans react to Ben Affleck’s comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner

Fans react to Ben Affleck’s comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner

Latest

view all