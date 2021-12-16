Return to Hogwarts: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint call Dumbledore Army for new shot

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are all smiles for the new motion poster of much-awaited Harry Potter reunion Return to Hogwarts.

However, this time around, the cast is joined by seven additional members from the Dumbledore Army. The trio is surrounded by James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley).

"A moment 20 years in the making. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts is streaming on HBO Max New Year’s Day," captioned HBO alongside their new poster.



Return to Hogwarts celebrates Harry Potter's 20th anniversary. It is set to premiere on January 1.

