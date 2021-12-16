 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Zendaya cheers up her 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland with a heart-felt note: ‘So proud’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Zendaya cheers up her Spider-Man Tom Holland with a heart-felt note: ‘So proud’
Zendaya cheers up her 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland with a heart-felt note: ‘So proud’ 

Zendaya seemed to have fallen head over heels for Tom Holland’s stunning performance in recently-launched Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Taking to Instagram, the Euphoria actor penned down a heart-touching cute note to send support to her beau.

The 25-year-old actor dropped a couple of photographs as she showered love on Holland calling him, “My Spider-Man".

While one of the pictures, showed the Unchartered actor performing a stunt in iconic Spider-Man suit, the other shared a glimpse into his childhood days, wearing the same costume.

She captioned the post, “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you.”

“Some things never change and good thing,” she added while dropping a black heart emoticon.

Earlier, the Dune star told InStyle, “There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate (about Holland). In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man."

More From Entertainment:

Queen cancels pre-Christmas lunch in light of surging Omicron

Queen cancels pre-Christmas lunch in light of surging Omicron
Tristan Thompson says Maralee Nichols 'understood' the 'limitations' of their relationship

Tristan Thompson says Maralee Nichols 'understood' the 'limitations' of their relationship
Prince Harry sheds light about Queen Elizabeth's adorable bond with Prince Philip

Prince Harry sheds light about Queen Elizabeth's adorable bond with Prince Philip

Prince William makes this signature drink for Kate Middleton to mark day end

Prince William makes this signature drink for Kate Middleton to mark day end
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck opening up about Jennifer Garner divorce

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck opening up about Jennifer Garner divorce

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie dies in Dominican plane crash

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie dies in Dominican plane crash
Queen's 'mental discipline' helps her work at 95: 'She puts things in a box'

Queen's 'mental discipline' helps her work at 95: 'She puts things in a box'
Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas’ reaction on her joining 'The Matrix' cast

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas’ reaction on her joining 'The Matrix' cast
Return to Hogwarts: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint call Dumbledore Army for new shot

Return to Hogwarts: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint call Dumbledore Army for new shot
Jennifer Lopez disappointed with Ben Affleck talking ill of ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez disappointed with Ben Affleck talking ill of ex Jennifer Garner
Lady Gaga turned to psychiatric help while filming House of Gucci: 'I was always Patrizia'

Lady Gaga turned to psychiatric help while filming House of Gucci: 'I was always Patrizia'
Tom Holland says he wants to be a father: ‘I can’t wait’

Tom Holland says he wants to be a father: ‘I can’t wait’

Latest

view all