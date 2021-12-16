Zendaya cheers up her 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland with a heart-felt note: ‘So proud’

Zendaya seemed to have fallen head over heels for Tom Holland’s stunning performance in recently-launched Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Taking to Instagram, the Euphoria actor penned down a heart-touching cute note to send support to her beau.

The 25-year-old actor dropped a couple of photographs as she showered love on Holland calling him, “My Spider-Man".

While one of the pictures, showed the Unchartered actor performing a stunt in iconic Spider-Man suit, the other shared a glimpse into his childhood days, wearing the same costume.

She captioned the post, “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you.”

“Some things never change and good thing,” she added while dropping a black heart emoticon.

Earlier, the Dune star told InStyle, “There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate (about Holland). In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man."

