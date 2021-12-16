 
Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat set new Guinness World Record with 'Say So'

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj first won million hearts with their iconic collaboration for Say So and now they set a new Guinness World Records.

Their mega-hit song made the rap stars the first female rap duo to rank No.1 on the Billboard 100.

The song sky-rocketed on the top performing chart on 16 May 2020.

The recent achievement brought Minaj’s name in the world record holders’ list for the third time.

According to the official website of Guinness World Records, Justin Bieber previously held the record after securing the top most position on the charts with is song What Do You Mean? On September 12, 2015.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat recently pulled out of the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour after getting tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the Woman rapper shared, ““I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

“While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!” the post read.


