Kanye West using fling with Vinetria as distraction amid war to win Kim Kardashian

Thursday Dec 16 2021
Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Kanye West has reportedly been using his romance with Vinetria as a distraction to keep him going in his attempts to win over Kim Kardashian.

According to reports by E News the pair is not "exclusively dating," but they are "hanging out," since the fling is "a great distraction for Kanye."

He also went on to add, "Kanye is still hanging out and seeing model Vinetria, despite also trying to win Kim back."

"Kanye likes Vinetria's company and has continued to bring her around his friend group. She has stayed in his house several times in the last month and has been invited to social functions with him."

This news comes shortly after a separate source close to OK! Magazine revealed, "Since she has been hanging out with Pete Davidson, Kanye has been doing everything he can to get her attention — so it should be no surprise that days after Kim was spotted with Pete, Kanye dating rumors pop up.”

