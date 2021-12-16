 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince George fears missing out his favourite Boxing Day Hunt tradition

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Prince George, the third in line to succeed his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, may miss out on Boxing Day Hunt tradition this year as the question remains whether the event will go ahead.

The eight-year-old royal, who will one day be the British King, loves watching his father the Duke of Cambridge hunting.

The sport is a royal tradition and a number of family members attended the day out. Prince William is known to have a passion for hunting while remaining a strong advocate for animal conservation. The royals often attract criticism with the Boxing Day Hunt tradition.

The Queen has already cancelled her pre-Christmas family gathering at Windsor Castle as a "precautionary" measure amid surging Omicron case numbers in the UK.

Prince George may be upset if the Royal Family scrap the the event as he loves the event.  He was taken on his first grouse hunt with his father Prince William and mother Kate Middleton at the age of five.

