Nick Cannon recalls heartbreaking conversation with kids about son Zen’s death

Nick Cannon recently took a trip down memory lane to recall the heartbreaking moment he told the rest of his children about the death of Zen.



Cannon weighed in on everything while talking with People magazine in a candid heart-to-heart.

There he was quoted saying, "Having to explain that to 10-year-olds [Moroccan and Monroe] and a 4-year-old [Golden] is pretty intense."

"But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey."