Saturday Dec 18 2021
Lily Collins reveals 'Emily In Paris' season 2 features COVID free world

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Lily Collins reveals 'Emily In Paris' season 2 features COVID free world

Lily Collins wants to bring her fans laughter with Emily In Paris season 2.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, Collins explained that she wants viewers to experience a carefree world with Emily In Paris season 2.

“Season 1 allowed us an escapism when it came out that it felt it was something that needed to continue — not addressing it because it brings a sense of escapism and joy and laughter in a time that we need it the most,” Collins, 32, told Variety at the show’s premiere on Wednesday.

However, Collins admitted that “shooting a show in a city that is highly populated where people are wearing masks," was difficult but she made sure everybody had their masks off when they were rolling.

"There were a couple of times when they started shooting and I was like, ‘Wait, half the people in the scene are still wearing masks,” Collins laughed.

Emily In Paris season 2 is releasing on Netflix December 22.

