 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt turns 58, channels positivity amid ‘low-key’ birthday bash

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Brad Pitt turns 58, channels positivity amid ‘low-key’ birthday bash
Brad Pitt turns 58, channels positivity amid ‘low-key’ birthday bash

Hollywood heartthrob, Brad Pitt is celebrating his 58th birthday today on December 18th but he’s doing it quietly.

According to People, the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood actor took a ‘low-key’ route to ring in his birthday.

While quoting its source, the publication revealed, “He plans to have a low-key birthday. Just sort of hanging out."

“He's staying low-key in general. That's really the kind of guy he is anyway,” it added.

The insider also detailed that Pitt had a challenging year amidst the ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Therefore, he is looking forward to spend his special day positively.

"It was a challenging year for everybody with COVID and filming amidst that... trying to stay positive and think about next steps and look ahead and hopefully have an even more positive year," the outlet added.

The source shared, “The situation with the kids is still a difficult situation. It sucks. It is what it is. His kids matter the most to him. But there are just processes you have to go through."

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra recalls watching ‘The Matrix’ for the first-time in 1999

Priyanka Chopra recalls watching ‘The Matrix’ for the first-time in 1999

Prince Charles and Camilla send Christmas message, ‘remember older friends’

Prince Charles and Camilla send Christmas message, ‘remember older friends’
Tom Holland reacts to ‘Spider-Man’s comparison to BTS: ‘That’s huge comparison’

Tom Holland reacts to ‘Spider-Man’s comparison to BTS: ‘That’s huge comparison’
Watch: BTS’ stunning ‘Crosswalk Concert’ on Late Late Show with James Corden

Watch: BTS’ stunning ‘Crosswalk Concert’ on Late Late Show with James Corden

Prince William talks to patients at a hospital ahead of Christmas

Prince William talks to patients at a hospital ahead of Christmas

Scarlett Johansson opens up on her 'insane' family's secret Santa tradition

Scarlett Johansson opens up on her 'insane' family's secret Santa tradition
Jonas Brothers shoot viral TikTok video in White House with Joe Biden, watch

Jonas Brothers shoot viral TikTok video in White House with Joe Biden, watch
Sofia Vergara floors fans with her fabulous photo

Sofia Vergara floors fans with her fabulous photo
Scarlett Johansson does apt impersonation of singer Cher: Watch

Scarlett Johansson does apt impersonation of singer Cher: Watch
Lily Collins reveals 'Emily In Paris' season 2 features COVID free world

Lily Collins reveals 'Emily In Paris' season 2 features COVID free world
Kim Kardashian 'intimidated' by North: 'She is Kanye West’s daughter'

Kim Kardashian 'intimidated' by North: 'She is Kanye West’s daughter'
Queen Elizabeth leaves Windsor for London first time since October

Queen Elizabeth leaves Windsor for London first time since October

Latest

view all