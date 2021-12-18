Meghan Markle's new photo sparks fury, fans hit back at critics

Meghan Markle's latest photo, which emerged during a Christmas shopping trip in Montecito on Wednesday, has prompted some social media users to claim the Duchess of Sussex staged the new paparazzi snap.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was spotted enjoying a solo shopping trip in Montecito, California ahead of the festive season on Wednesday.

In the picture, shared by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex stunned in a brown wool coat, boots, sunglasses, along with a brown beanie and blue face mask.

Meghan Markle on a shopping trip in Montecito on Wednesday ahead of the festive season, Photo shared by DailyMail

The Duchess of Sussex's fans have come in support of their favourite royal and slammed the critics accusing Meghan of staging the pictures.



One user with the handle @lord_belacquan criticised: "Meghan was so triggered by an article saying she was staying at home over the Ellen backlash, she staged a paparazzi shoot of her shopping and trying to look busy with two phones that were switched off."



Another, @hrrysgreysuit, claimed: "She called the Paps. Santa Barbara is a small community paparazzi aren’t just hanging around waiting for her to come out."

However, it took no long to Meghan's fans to respond to the accusations one with the handle @SneezeCocoa wrote: "Meghan looks absolutely gorgeous! And being papped from time to time is expected, it's the illegal and intrusive actions of the media and paparazzi I have an issue with."

The debate takes place after Neil Sean, a royal commentator, claimed Meghan Markle was "so upset" by the backlash following her appearance on The Ellen Show that she has "taken to indoors".

However, Meghan Markle's new picture has engaged the haters and lovers to share their point of views on social media.