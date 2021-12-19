Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a silver off-shoulder gown at ‘The Matrix’ premiere

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra dazzled at the red carpet of The Matrix: Resurrections premiere on Saturday night in San Francisco.

The diva dropped jaws with her stunning appearance as she donned a shimmery off-shoulder gown for the big event.

The strapless silver bodycon dress, which featured a thigh-high slit and an applique red shimmery piece across the bodice, along with matching pumps, gave a nod to her role in the Matrix universe.





PeeCee, who will be seen essaying the role of Sati in the upcoming Matrix franchise movie, opted for a double-winged eyeliner and style her long brunette locks in a side-parted waves style. She completed her glam look by adding a pair of drop earing and a few rings for the event.

The White Tiger actress was joined by other cast members of the film including Keanu Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Helmed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. The film is all set to release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.