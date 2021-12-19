 
Sunday Dec 19 2021
Chris Noth’s wife to not spend holidays with him following rape accusations

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Noths wife Tara Wilson “is not doing very well” in the wake of the accusations against her husband
Chris Noth, who was accused of sexual assault earlier this week, will not be spending holiday season with his family after the accusations reportedly left his wife Tara Wilson 'very upset'.

A source close to the family told The US Sun that Wilson “is not doing very well” in the wake of the accusations against her husband, with whom she shares two children.

The news hit especially hard for Wilson after one of the three accusers quoted the Sex and the City star saying that “monogamy is a sham” despite being married to Wilson at the time.

“He may be non-monogamous, we have established that his wife didn’t know,” a friend was quoted by The Sun.

“If anything, he is guilty of that. She is in LA and is very upset… she’s not doing well. They planned to spend Christmas together but that is now unknown,” they added.

Noth, who found fame as Mr Big on SATC, has been dropped from his agency, A3 Artists Agency, after the allegations surfaced.

“Chris Noth is no longer a client,” an A3 spokesperson told Deadline on Friday. 

