Sunday Dec 19 2021
Tick, Tick... Boom!: Zach Braff says in his next life he will aim to be actor like Andrew Garfield

Actor and director Zach Braff on Saturday showered praises on Andrew Garfield for the latter's stellar performance in Netflix 's tick, tick...Boom!.

He said Andrew, who has been nominated  as Best Actor for Critics Choice Awards, "should win best actor". "This was a Master Class. In my next life I will aim to be that good of actor.   

Tick, tick... Boom! is based on the autobiographical musical by playwright Jonathan Larson.

It's the story of an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice, whilst navigating the pressures of love and friendship.


