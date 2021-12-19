 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Paul Rudd hosts ‘SNL’ without audience amid Omicron surge

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Paul Rudd hosts ‘SNL’ without audience amid Omicron surge
Paul Rudd hosts ‘SNL’ without audience amid Omicron surge 

The PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd officially joined the Saturday Night Live's Five-Timers Club on Saturday. The actor hosted the show without any live audience amid the surging cases of omicron variant of COVID-19 in U.S.

On Saturday afternoon, the NBC comedy show announced on social media that the episode, featuring the Ant-Man actor as host, would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution.”

Moreover, SNL also cancelled musical guest Charli XCX's planned performances, including New Shapes with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek.

During his monologue, Rudd, 52, performed to an empty room alongside fellow Five-Timers Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, and Steve Martin on-video.

"Congratulations on hosting the show four-and-a-half times," Thompson joked, acknowledging the unusual circumstances of the day.

"Tonight everyone at 'Saturday Night Live' planned to do our big Christmas show ... but Covid came early this year," said Hanks. In place of a regular lineup, the Saturday's episode featured holiday highlights from previous seasons.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra opens up about Nick Jonas missing ‘Matrix’ premiere

Priyanka Chopra opens up about Nick Jonas missing ‘Matrix’ premiere
Trevor Noah files suit against a doctor for being ‘negligent’ during surgery

Trevor Noah files suit against a doctor for being ‘negligent’ during surgery

Pete Davidson chooses date with Kim Kardashian over SNL gig

Pete Davidson chooses date with Kim Kardashian over SNL gig

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence looking for houses to nestle in: See pictures

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence looking for houses to nestle in: See pictures

Tom Holland heaps on praises for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stunt doubles

Tom Holland heaps on praises for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stunt doubles
SNL: COVID outbreak on set disrupts Paul Rudd's hosting gig

SNL: COVID outbreak on set disrupts Paul Rudd's hosting gig
Meghan Markle won't return to royal family, claims expert

Meghan Markle won't return to royal family, claims expert
‘The Crown’ season 5 wraps early after crew members test positive for COVID-19

‘The Crown’ season 5 wraps early after crew members test positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles 'stunned' over deteriorating relationship with Prince Harry

Prince Charles 'stunned' over deteriorating relationship with Prince Harry
Tick, Tick... Boom!: Zach Braff says in his next life he will aim to be actor like Andrew Garfield

Tick, Tick... Boom!: Zach Braff says in his next life he will aim to be actor like Andrew Garfield
Jennifer Lopez is not angry with Ben Affleck over his comments about Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez is not angry with Ben Affleck over his comments about Jennifer Garner

Cardi B calls off launch of her new line of dolls due to poor quality

Cardi B calls off launch of her new line of dolls due to poor quality

Latest

view all