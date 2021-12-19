Kim Kardashian shares 'cryptic message for Kanye West' as she hits new milestone

Kim Kardashian on Saturday shared a quote from American author Dr Seuss that her fans think may be a cryptic message directed at her husband Kanye West who hasn't given up on her months after his wife filed for divorce.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared the quote which read: "Life's too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don't and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it'd be easy, they just promised it would be worth it."





Meanwhile, the reality TV show star has crossed 271 million followers on Instagram.

According to multiple reports in the US media, rapper Kanye West has been trying to reconcile with Kim Kardashian who appears to be unwilling to get back together with him.