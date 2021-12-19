 
Priyanka Chopra opens up about Nick Jonas missing 'Matrix' premiere

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday explained why her husband Nick Jonas had to skip the premiere of her upcoming film Matrix Resurrections.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere, Priyanka shared why Nick couldn’t make it to her big night despite being excited for her.

“He couldn't make it tonight. Somebody in his tour tested positive, so he wanted to be careful coming in,” she said.

Priyanka also revealed that Nick has, in fact, already watched the film and “he loves it and is a fan of The Matrix anyway.”

The Quantico star, who stars as grownup Sati in the film, had earlier also shared how excited Nick is about her being a part of the Matrix universe.

“He's definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one,” she had said. 

