Sunday Dec 19 2021
Sunday Dec 19, 2021

BTS nominated for Best International Group at BRIT Awards 2022 

BTS bagged nomination for the Best International Group at this year’s BRIT Awards

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) officially unveiled the list of nominees for 2022 event on December 18.

The United Kingdom’s one of the most prestigious awards are slated to take place on February 8.

However, what has brought excitement among fans is the septet’s potential win at the big event.

The Butter hit-makers have successfully managed to snag the nomination for two years in row. Last year’s nomination made the group first Korean artists to get the honour.

ABBA, Måneskin, Silk Sonic, and The War on Drugs have also been included in the category.


