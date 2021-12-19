 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian strikes at Tristan Thompson's heart with slew of sizzling snaps

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Khloe Kardashian strikes at Tristan Thompsons heart with slew of sizzling snaps

Khloe Kardashian hit hard at her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's heart as she shared her slew of steamy snaps amid the Canadian professional basketball player's paternity scandal.

The 37-year-old American media personality apparently showed her ex-boyfriend what he was missing as she posted the jaw-dropping snaps to her Instagram page on Thursday. 

Kim Kardashian's sister left her fans and friends in awe as she flaunted her toned abs in her latest photos, rocking a new curly hair for the shoot. Some of her followers believe that the KUWTK beauty teased her on-off boyfriend Tristan, who is daddy of Khloe's baby. 

Tristan has been in news since his alleged ex-flame Maralee Nichols claimed he fathered her baby son.

The Keeping UP With The Kardashians' looked smashing in beige tank top and white denim from her brand Good American.

Khloe showed off her great figure in the classic style ribbed top and unbuttoned jeans. The curly voluminous hair and flawless make-up were the perfect complements to her casual look.

Khloe Kardashian strikes at Tristan Thompsons heart with slew of sizzling snaps

Khloe Kardashian amplified her green eyes with a soft array of brown eyeshadows and colored in her plump pout with a nude pink lip stick and clear lipgloss.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez denies ‘offended stance’ to Ben Affleck’s comments on Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez denies ‘offended stance’ to Ben Affleck’s comments on Jennifer Garner
Prince Harry and Meghan failing in US; Queen, William and Kate Middleton gaining popularity

Prince Harry and Meghan failing in US; Queen, William and Kate Middleton gaining popularity
'Spider-Man' bursts into theaters with $253 mln domestic opening

'Spider-Man' bursts into theaters with $253 mln domestic opening
Queen advised to hand over reins to Prince Charles

Queen advised to hand over reins to Prince Charles
'A Star is Born': Drakeo the Ruler listened to Jay-Z song before death

'A Star is Born': Drakeo the Ruler listened to Jay-Z song before death

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release Lilibet's photo for 'maximum impact'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release Lilibet's photo for 'maximum impact'

'Prince Charles' reign matters less than Prince William, Kate Middleton'

'Prince Charles' reign matters less than Prince William, Kate Middleton'
Kim Kardashian to join Pete Davidson for New Year celebrations?

Kim Kardashian to join Pete Davidson for New Year celebrations?

BTS nominated for Best International Group at BRIT Awards 2022

BTS nominated for Best International Group at BRIT Awards 2022

Keanu Reeves opens up on ‘Sad Keanu’ meme: ‘I had some stuff going on’

Keanu Reeves opens up on ‘Sad Keanu’ meme: ‘I had some stuff going on’
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Christmas plans include 'a lot of baby making’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Christmas plans include 'a lot of baby making’
2022 Brit Awards: Adele and Ed Sheeran dominate this year’s nominations

2022 Brit Awards: Adele and Ed Sheeran dominate this year’s nominations

Latest

view all