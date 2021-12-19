 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin denies demanding ‘bigger gun’ prior to ‘Rust’ shooting

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Actor Alec Baldwin explains that he ‘never demanded’ a bigger gun prior to the fatal shooting as previously rumoured by sources.

The actor responded to the allegations via Twitter and even referenced the article by a leading publication to deliver a punchy reaction.

His caption above the retweet read, “This, in fact, is a lie. The choices regarding any props by me for the film Rust were made weeks before production began.”

He also made sure to hit back against the haters and admitted, “To suggest that any changes were made 'before fatal shooting' is false."

Check it out below:

Alec Baldwin denies demanding ‘bigger gun’ prior to ‘Rust’ shooting


