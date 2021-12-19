 
Kanye West’s presidential run ‘secretly run’ by GOP Elites

American rapper Kanye West’s “independent” presidential run was reportedly run by a number of GOP Elites, documents reveal.

These documented findings highlight the involvement of a third party effort that was backing Kanye in his endeavours.

It has also been revealed that the campaign received millions of dollars, a secretive network of Republican Party operatives who are also advisors to GOP Elites.

There are also reports of the campaign committee never having even paid these advisors and thus may fall into the helm of a federal law violation.

For those unversed, at the crust of Kanye’s 2020 presidential run was Holtzman Vogel, a powerful and well-connected law firm that has served numerous Republican political and non-profit organizations.

It is unclear whether Kanye himself was aware of this ‘help’ in his election bid which may have leaned, either towards, helping West or Trump make office.

Vice president of government watchdog Common Cause, Paul S. Ryan dubs these revelations a “big deal” and told the Daily Beast, “The importance of disclosure in this matter can’t be overstated.”

“It’s no secret that Kanye West’s candidacy would have a spoiler effect, siphoning votes from Democrat Joe Biden. Voters had a right to know that a high-powered Republican lawyer was providing legal services to Kanye—and federal law requires disclosure of such legal work.”

