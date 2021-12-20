Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘always hoped’ for more kids: source

Shortly after news of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcoming their second child hit mainstream media, sources stepped forward with updates regarding their hopes for the future.

Sources weighed in on it all during their chat with People magazine and according to their findings, the couple has been “hoping” for baby no. 2 for a while now.

According to their findings, "They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed [and feel] ecstatic.”

Katherine also loves this character shift and insiders also revealed that she "loves being a mom. Lyla is her world. She has help, but is also very hands-on."

Even Katherine’s own mother is elated and prior to news of baby no. 2’s birth the source admitted, "Maria is also very involved in Lyla's life. She is excited for another grandchild."