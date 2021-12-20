Priyanka Chopra poses with Nick Jonas' parents in new pictures: See post

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra shared brand new pictures along with Nick Jonas’ parents and her mother Madhu Chopra on her social media account.

The Sky Is Pink actor seemed to have a great time together with her in-laws and mother. She took to her Instagram today to share some family pictures and a few photos from the premiere in California from inside a private flight.





Sharing the photos the 39-year-old actor wrote, "Crew! (red heart emoji) I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful. Missed you @nickjonas (red heart emoji) Happy birthday @divya_jyoti." She also tagged Nick and added the hashtag 'Matrix Resurrections'.

Priyanka could be seen goofing around with her in-laws as she could be seen sticking out her tongue and making bunny ears with her fingers as she stood behind Papa Kevin and Denise.

The Desi Girl donned a green dress and white sneakers. In one of the pictures, she sported holding her dog Diana in her arms and having a conversation with her mother.

Earlier Priyanka attended the premiere of her forthcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections.