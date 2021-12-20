 
Queen has 'sleepless nights' when Prince William, family travel by helicopter

Queen has 'sleepless nights' when Prince William, family travel by helicopter: Here's Why

Queen Elizabeth II does not like the thought of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids travelling together via helicopter, according to a royal source.

The 95-year-old monarch is said to have “sleepless nights” and is “terrified” that tragedy might strike while the family is aboard.

A source close to the Queen claimed: “Her Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that she would like William to stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather, as helicopters are not the safest form of transport.

“It keeps the Queen awake at night and she is understandably very worried.

“She knows William is a capable pilot but does not think it is worth the risk for all five of them to carry on flying together and can’t imagine what would happen. It would spark a constitutional crisis."

The Queen believes that William and Kate have a "bright" since the grandson is second in line to the throne. She "doesn't bear thinking about" anything happening to him.

