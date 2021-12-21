Pete Davidson’s family ‘signs off’ on Kim Kardashian: source

Pete Davidson’s family has reportedly given Kim Kardashian their “seal of approval” already.

This news has been made public by insiders close to the Davidson family and according to their findings his mom Amy Davidson, and sister Casey Davidson have “Already been introduced” to the SKIMS founder.

According to InTouch Weekly, the family gave "their seal of approval," when they "all met up on Staten Island."

Just weeks prior the HollywoodLife reported, "Kim and Pete and Scott and a bunch of others all dined together, lots of the food was presented family style and plates were just brought out, but there were laughs, food and wine a plenty.”

"Pete and Kim were holding hands and very touchy with each other. She was very flirty with him and really seemed to enjoy Pete’s energy, just looking at him lovingly, laughing with him and she was just really enamored with him."

"They all were joking with Scott, and there was never a moment of uneasiness. It was exactly what you would want from a dinner. Everyone just enjoying good food and good times."