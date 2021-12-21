 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Christmas rule that Princess Diana broke, but Meghan Markle didn't: Report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

The royal family ditches expensive gifts to go for cheap and cheeky presents for Christmas every year.

While the golden rule is widely famous amongst the clan, newlywed Princess Diana in 1981 missed the memo and brought a lavish gift for sister-in-law Princess Anne.

Diana handed Anne a carefully picked, expensive cashmere sweater. In return, the Queen's daughter gave her a loo roll holder.

Learning from her faux pas, Diana then made sure to live upto the Christmas tradition as she gave sister-in-law Fergie a leopard print bath mat next year.

However, when it was Meghan Markle's turn for first Christmas with in-laws in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex made sure to leave the Queen in splits with her witty present. 

A source told The Daily Star: “Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty."

Meghan's gift turned out to be widely popular, leaving the monarch in splits.

