Tuesday Dec 21 2021
BTS becomes first artist to grace 11 GQ and Vogue Korea covers simultaneously

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

BTS becomes first artist to grace 11 GQ and Vogue Korea covers simultaneously Photo Credits: Vogue Korea
BTS became the first artist to appear on 11 covers of GQ Korea and Vogue Korea at the same time and they did it so stunningly.

The World famous K-pop group has taken the charge to steal fans heart with their handsomeness as they adorned classy outfits by Louise Vuitton for the January issue of the magazines.

Photo Credits: Instagram: @gq_korea
The fashion magazines unveiled its much-anticipated photoshoot on December 21. 

The K-pop idols not only posed group photos for January’s issue but they also had their individual photo shoot.

The magazine also extended an article in this regard in which it was stated, “It is unprecedented for an artist to decorate the covers of the media outlets at the same time and publish a total of 11 covers."

