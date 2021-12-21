Piers Morgan takes a dig at Meghan Markle as he tops Ofcom’s complaints list

Piers Morgan has once again turned his gun on Meghan Markle after his Good Morning Britain rant topped Ofcom’s complaints list for 2021.

The former GMB presenter's comments about US TV host Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly sparked 54,595 complaints to the watchdog, making it the most-complained about moment of the year.

Responding to the news, the outspoken broadcaster mocked the Duchess as he called her ‘Princess Pinocchio’.

Piers tweeted: ‘Delighted to have perpetrated the most complained about moment on UK TV for 2021…. especially because every single one of the absurd complaints was rejected. Thanks Princess Pinocchio!’

Morgan quit GMB earlier this year following a huge number of complaints about the remarks he made concerning the interview, when she discussed her mental health and previously suffering from suicidal thoughts.

After Meghan Markle made a formal complaint to Ofcom, Piers was later cleared by the watchdog, after it concluded that he did not breach the broadcasting code.